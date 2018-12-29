Taxis for hire

Sir, – Noel Murphy (Letters, December 27th) expresses frustration at taxis failing to switch off their “for hire” signs once occupied. While the relevant regulatory body has many shortcomings, I suspect that addressing this matter would be difficult. A better approach is to turn the tables by walking beside the traffic with your arm fully extended, and your thumb pointing in your direction of travel. Anytime a taxi pulls up, you can simply explain that you forgot you left it out there. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Recent correspondence reminds me of the taxi driver who gave up the job.

He was tired of people talking behind his back. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.