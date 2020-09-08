Taxing fashion

Sir, – Regarding the plans of the Minister for Climate Action and Environment to apply economic instruments to affect behavioural change with regard to fashion (“Government is mulling levies on cheap clothes as national waste policy is launched”, News September 4th), what’s worrying me is will there be levies on Levi’s? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COLLINS,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – “The Government is exploring the potential for the application of economic instruments to affect behavioural change” in regard to fashion habits. A taxing sentence. The Greens are back. – Yours, etc,

MP NORRIS,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.