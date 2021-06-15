Taxation and politics

Sir, – Pat O’Brien (Letters, June 14th) is baffled by your commentators whom he says are bemused by parties of the left which oppose local property taxes. It is he and the commentators who are confused.

Parties of the left do not oppose property taxes.

However, populist parties, such as Sinn Féin and People Before Profit, which purport to be of the left, do oppose these and other progressive taxes. Even a cursory examination of these parties’ economic policies finds economic policies of the left, right and centre. That is what populist parties do.

Conservatives need not fear much real progressive change if Sinn Féin were to gain power. – Yours, etc,

PAUL SWEENEY,

Milltown,

Dublin 6.