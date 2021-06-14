Taxation and politics

Sir, – The writers of columns and of letters are bemused that politicians of the left favour wealth taxes but oppose the local property tax which is a tax on wealth. I am baffled by their bemusement.

The opposition to the local property tax is grounded in the fact that, while owners of more valuable properties pay more, all owners of residential property pay something. Irish left-wing politicians are not happy that those who have more pay more. Their ideal system is one in which those with more pay everything.

About 40 per cent of Irish income earners have no liability to income tax.

The introduction of the universal social charge in 2010 brought us closer to the income tax systems of many other European countries where everyone pays something. But of course amendments in later years mean that the USC is no longer universal. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Crossmolina,

Co Mayo.