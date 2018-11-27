Taxation and political priorities

Sir, – What a promising week we have had. The Taoiseach recently promised to increase the threshold for paying income tax at the higher rate to €50,000 for a single person and €100,000 for a couple.

A few days later he promised to reduce capital gains tax. We are told also that capital acquisitions tax will be subject to substantial alleviation so that a son or daughter will be able to receive €500,000 tax free from their parents.

Next we were promised that any taxes raised from carbon taxes will go straight to taxpayers and welfare recipients.

There are of course some taxes for which no promise of reduction has been made yet. What a wonderful world it will be for those who will benefit. The rest must wait. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL D LAWLOR,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.