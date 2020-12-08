Taxation and inequality

Sir, – Pat Leahy (“Ireland is becoming more unequal? Wrong”, Opinion & Analysis, December 5th), in his praise for decreasing inequality in Ireland, does not once mention taxation.

In some studies it is reported that but for our progressive taxation and resultant redistribution, we would be one of the most unequal countries in Europe.

To further decrease inequality, we need to increase taxation on the broad shoulders of those who can easily bear the burden and shut down the myriad avenues of tax avoidance. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONNOLLY,

Cavan.