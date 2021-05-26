Taxation and economic recovery

Sir, – Margaret Lee (Letters, May 25th) reckons that we should follow what she calls scientific advice and raise taxes to boost our economy.

There is nothing scientific about this at all. The advice should be to cut taxes, as historically this is shown to be the best way to increase economic activity. This should be accompanied by a forensic look at where the State is spending money and cut costs accordingly. We could start with our bloated State-funded NGO sector which costs us €5.5 billion annually and much of which is of dubious value to us as a nation. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.