Tarnished by ‘Victorian Quarter’

Sir, – As one with a business interest in Mac Curtain Street, Cork, I consider it to be an appalling reflection on our local heritage that some people would tarnish the memory of patriot and lord mayor Tomas MacCurtain by referring to the street named after him as the Victorian Quarter. It is quite insulting really.

It is indeed an ill thought out commercial stratagem of limited value to market our street with the Victorian brand.

Visitors to our city wish to sample our hospitality and culture, not the culture of our former colonial oppressor from whose tentacles we were thankfully liberated in 1920/21. Perhaps some locals who are short on history might ponder “If we do not know where we came from – how can we see where we are going”? – Yours, etc,

DANIEL TEEGAN,

Monkstown. Co Cork.