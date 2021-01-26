Tariffs and the price of bread

Sir, – Food Drink Ireland is reporting that consumers are facing a 9 per cent increase in the cost of bread due to Brexit tariffs (“Irish consumers facing 9% per cent increase in cost of bread”, News, January 25th).

Why? Tariffs do not apply to EU-sourced flour. The Irish bakery sector and all other industries have had years to prepare for Brexit. Why have they not changed to EU suppliers?

Calls for derogations to EU tariffs should not be heeded. The Government and the EU should demand sectors change to EU suppliers, thereby supporting the EU and its single market. – Yours, etc,

NIALL WALSH,

Dublin 18.