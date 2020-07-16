Taoiseach sacks Barry Cowen

Sir, – The current problems facing Fianna Fáil were to be predicted. Its leadership is still doing politics from the late 1990s, with many of the same players in senior positions, including the Taoiseach. Back in those halcyon days, there was no Pulse system, and no Twitter, no Facebook, no Instagram, and no worldwide social media. There was none of this new-fangled real-time and immediate accountability. This new world of politics in the 21st century was never going to suit Fianna Fáil. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Shame on all the “holier than thou” pundits that have succeeded in ousting Barry Cowen from Cabinet. Shame on Micheál Martin for capitulating to them. – Yours, etc,

GILL McCARTHY,

Shillelagh,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I would not feel qualified to express an opinion on whether it was right or wrong to dismiss Barry Cowen from the Cabinet. However, just imagining the misery that will be felt for a very long time by many more than just the principal characters in this event reinforces my amazement that anyone would enter political life. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Accountability has come to be seen as a cornerstone of democracy. Now that the political establishment here has found it, we must demand they never again misplace it. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.

Sir, – Perhaps Fianna Fáil will stop oversestimating the Taoiseach’s patience and underestimating his courage. – Yours, etc,

JOE GILMARTIN,

Mayo.