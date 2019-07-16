Taoiseach’s views on the UK

Sir, – The Taoiseach believes that the UK faces decades of economic decline and that she has lost her place in the world (“UK facing decades of economic decline, Varadkar warns”, News, July 13th).

We are all facing great uncertainty arising from Brexit that requires mature and constructive engagement to resolve. Provocative personal rumination of this kind is, to say the least, unnecessary and unhelpful.

There are many other problems on the national agenda to which Mr Varadkar might provide some solutions, such as a huge national debt that, per capita, is higher than the UK’s; control of current and capital public expenditure; dysfunctional health services; and a soaring drug culture, with associated crime. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.