Taoiseach right to highlight overseas aid

Sir, – The phrase charity begins at home can be taken to mean that we should learn about the importance of charity from our earliest years so being charitable comes naturally to us when we are older, or that we should look after ourselves first before we think about doing something for anyone else.

The Taoiseach has taken the time to see the impact of Irish overseas aid spending as reflecting the spirit of the first interpretation of this phrase (“Taoiseach says visit to Ethiopia changed his perspective on refugee camps”, News, January 12th).

Whatever our troubles domestically, let us hope we continue to see supporting foreign aid programmes as an important part of our national identity. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.