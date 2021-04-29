Sir, – I strongly object to your publication of a letter by Eilis Lawlor (April 28th) noticing an “array of lovely tanned legs” at a GAA ladies’ training session.

Anyone who is involved in team sports with teenage girls works unbelievably hard to keep them in playing, and this struggle is frequently spoken and written about.

It was extremely disappointing and utterly disheartening that you saw fit to publish this letter.

The palpable excitement and joy to be found on local pitches, and the hard work of the clubs in getting their players back out there, would have been more worthy of note. – Yours, etc,

SÍOBHRA RUSH,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.