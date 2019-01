Sir, – In my advanced years, what with the warnings of the consequences of not cutting down on meat, eggs, dairy produce, etc, not to mention what might happen with Brexit, I think I might not be too depressed to read in the Irish Times (News, Janaury 22nd) that at 5ft 2in, I have less chance of living to the age of 90 than women taller than 5ft 9in.

I might be too small to cope! – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.