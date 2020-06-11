Talks on forming a government

A chara, – John Glennon (Letters, June 10th), takes issue with my assertion that whether Catherine Martin or Eamon Ryan is the Green Party leader is hardly a matter of national importance or urgency right now in the middle of a national crisis (Letters, June 8th).

Had Mary Lou McDonald been included in the coalition talks and ended up as part of a triumvirate rotating the role of taoiseach between them, then I think the resulting government would have reflected the mood for change in the country as evidenced by the February general election results.

However, replacing Eamonn Ryan with Catherine Martin, a TD virtually unknown around the country, is entirely an internal matter for the Greens, and nobody can be said to have voted for that. Just taking the “old boys look off the three-headed all-male alternative” may be good for the optics, but is that all that people voted for last February? – Yours, etc,

FRANK SCHNITTGER,

Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The issue of leadership has bedevilled the Green Party since its formation.

From 1981 to 2001 the party had no leader. Its first leader Trevor Sargent (2001 to 2007) resigned on a point of principle over coalition with Fianna Fáil. John Gormley resigned after the party was wiped out following the 2011 election. Eamon Ryan has to date been its most successful leader, with the party winning 12 seats in February’s election.

Despite that, he is now being challenged by the deputy leader. To add to the mix, some members are now advocating co-leaders. The next suggestion will probably be rotating leaders. Meanwhile the electorate look on in jaundiced bemusement at the shenanigans as the country awaits the formation of a government. – Yours, etc,

Cllr PADDY McCARTAN,

(Fine Gael), Dublin 4.

Sir, – If the three parties involved eventually manage to agree to go into government together, one wonders how that would work out. In view of the length of time taken in discussion so far, just how long would they take to legislate on any particular issue that may arise in the future? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Talks, which should by now have produced positive results, have been slow and grudging. More and more sticking points seem almost inevitable. Dreadful and unpredictable as it may be, and at a time of great uncertainty, I believe a fresh election is the only way to end the deadlock. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – It’s like expecting a quick result when three or more people are playing the same game of noughts and crosses. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock, Co Dublin.