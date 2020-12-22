Talking turkey

Sir, – In search of respite from Covid news, I took to page 25 of your Magazine (December 19th) and read a recipe for cooking turkey. Total cooking time is given as 2½ hours. The recipe includes an instruction to baste the turkey every 10 minutes throughout the entire cooking time, that is 14 bastings starting 10 minutes after putting it in the oven, and ending 10 minutes before the end of cooking.

I expect that it would taste very nice but probably no better than one cooked in a more practical and less labour-intensive way.

I wonder how many people would have the time or patience for this method, especially on Christmas Day when there will be several other culinary tasks to be completed. Some less determined people might be tempted to explore the delights of the microwavable burger. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’BYRNE,

Bodenstown,

Sallins,

Co Kildare.