Talking to golf balls

Sir, – Daragh Solan asks why it’s only in golf that competitors shout instructions to the ball (Letters, June 22nd).

In other ball games, the ball is struck from a moving position by a moving player, whereas in golf the ball lies still, daring the player standing over it to reach the intended target.

Work done, they can only stand and watch helplessly the result of their efforts.

Physics aside, all they can do is shout words of encouragement or “fore” (forewarned), none of which have any effect. – Yours, etc,

MARION WALSH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Daragh Solan lauds golfers for shouting instructions at their ball after they have hit it.

In my experience, the golf ball is indifferent to such advice and may go as far as to deliberately counter it.

The golf ball is particularly truculent on the putting green.

Better to follow the advice often shared between exasperated players in such circumstances: never talk to a moving ball. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.