Sir, – The latest advice to “cocooners” takes the biscuit (“Over-70s advised not to stop and talk when outside exercising”, News, May 5th). Who is making these ridiculous suggestions? Do they think we are total idiots who are unaware of what this is about and need to be treated like children?

Get a grip and get the advice to where it is really needed. – Yours, etc,

MARION WALSH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.