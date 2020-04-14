Talking about immunity

Sir, – Could I ask epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, other doctors, and journalists to drop the term “herd immunity”? In my experience, parents often equated the term “herd immunity” as referring to cows, guinea pigs and animal experiments. They did not like the term applied to their children. A much better term is “community immunity”. Pass it on. Large groups of people are hordes, not herds. – Yours, etc,

DENIS GILL,

(Professor of Paediatrics, RCSI, retired)

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.