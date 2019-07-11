Talking about adoption

Sir, – Claire McGettrick (Letters, July 9th) rightly suggests that we need a more enlightened view as to how we understand the dilemmas faced by adopted children and “natural” mothers.

Do we also need to move on in terms of the language we use when discussing adoption?

Adopted children today, especially those adopted internationally who obviously differ ethnically from their adoptive parents, continue to be asked by adults and peers who their “natural” or “real” parents are. This I have witnessed: it does nothing for my adopted children’s self esteem.

I suggest that “birth mother” is a more accurate and less confusing term. – Yours, etc,

MARIA

DUNNE,

Dublin 4.