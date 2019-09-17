Taking turns at government?

Sir, – I suppose we could commend Leo Varadkar for his recent comments regarding “future arrangements with Fianna Fáil, either confidence and supply or coalition” (“Fine Gael could support Fianna Fáil-led government, says Varadkar”, News, September 13th).

It is exactly the type of cooperation and turn-taking we recommend to our children when their play gets fractious.

In this case though, we might ask ourselves do we really want our next government to be just the same as this one, albeit perhaps with a different figurehead? – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh,

Dublin 12.