Sir, – Further to Seanán Ó Coistín’s letter (December 12th), if we are going to be changing the names of third-level institutions to better reflect modern Ireland, I fear we may have to start with the “College of the Holy and Undivided Trinity of Queen Elizabeth, near Dublin”. Not least because it is now bang in the city centre. – Yours, etc,

ALAN EUSTACE,

Trinity College Dublin,

Dublin 2.