Sir, – Millwall fans have been widely and correctly condemned after a large group of home supporters booed their own and Derby County’s away players for taking the knee against racism (“FA condemns Millwall fans for booing players as they take a knee”, Sport, December 5th).

Let’s hope that the southeast London club’s notorious fans really mean it when they chant their infamous motto: “We are Millwall. No one likes us. We don’t care.” – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.