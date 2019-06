Sir, – Whether in Donegal or Dublin, cigarette lighters and butter should be avoided when removing an arse-tick (Michael Harding, Life, June 26th).

Instead: 1) Clean the area with surgical spirit (rubbing alcohol) then lift the tick out with tweezers. 2) Drown the tick in the alcohol. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY

Co Dhún na nGall.