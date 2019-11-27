Taking its toll on the environment

Sir, – How exactly will increasing the East Link toll charge by 36 per cent (Home News, November 26th) help reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion in Dublin city centre?

The whole point of the East Link bridge is to allow traffic with no business in the city centre to bypass it.

This massive hike will encourage traffic to travel an extra 4.2km along the quays (or Pearse Street) to use the already congested Samuel Beckett and Memorial bridges. Surely policy and fiscal impositions by all public bodies should be carbon-proofed, or is that something our elected leaders confine to their pharisee-like virtue signalling? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin, Dublin 13.