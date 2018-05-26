Taking care of urban trees

Sir, – As a resident in the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council area, I have noticed that the council has regularly planted numerous trees over the winter periods as per their tree planting policy, which is very commendable.

However, many of these young trees regularly die before they can get established as they are not watered by the council during the spring period as the roots dry out. This is such a wasteful exercise in council time and funding to go to the effort of planting the young trees, which then regularly die due to a lack of watering to get them established, only for them to be removed the following year.

Perhaps the council could divert some of their resources into a strategy for watering in May and June to address this waste. – Yours, etc,

CONOR FITZPATRICK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.