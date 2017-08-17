Taking a stand on Leo Varadkar

Sir, – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is on his holidays, as is most of the Dáil. He became Taoiseach on June 14th, a little over two months ago.

Nevertheless, Emer O’Kelly chooses to attack him for not taking a certain stand on the Eighth Amendment, which is a controversial topic, to put it mildly (“Varadkar happy to take stand when it suits him”, Opinion & Analysis, August 16th).

Since Day One, Mr Varadkar has been denounced by various factions for being too right wing, or not being liberal enough, or for being the wrong sort of gay. Please stop it. It’s very annoying. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.