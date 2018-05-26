Taking a stand on heels

Sir, – I’m not wearing stilettos any more; artificial hips and discomfort in high heels put paid to this, but can I appeal to the organisers of all events, where women like to dress up and wear beautiful shoes, to provide a stable surface on which to walk, safely, and without ruining the shoes.

Nothing can be more uncomfortable or inelegant than trying to negotiate high heels on soft grass.

But we still see this inflicted on women, even at the most prestigious events and occasions.

Protest! Don’t put up with it. We deserve better. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.