Sir, – This morning I had a pleasant chat with two people, both of whom wore face masks, large sunglasses and beanie hats. They seemed to know me well, although much of their conversation was quite muffled. I desperately listened for clues as to their identities but none were forthcoming.

Is this yet another unexpected social side-effect of the current crisis? – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.