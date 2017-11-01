Tackling white-collar crime

Sir, – Our ambivalent attitude to white-collar crime was brought home to me last week by my own reaction to the tracker scandal.

Like most people I was appalled by the callous way customers were treated by the bankers and totally supported the idea that they must be punished for their behaviour. Then I saw that my bank shares were starting to fall . . .! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

A chara, – Does this mean the Government is going to arrest itself? – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY HALL,

Kinvara, Co Galway.