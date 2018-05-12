Tackling the rugby anthem question

Sir, – Further to all that palaver about rugby and anthems, spare a thought or two for the poor Welsh and Scots. When Wales and Scotland play England, their teams and supporters have to listen to God Save the Queen, masquerading as the English national anthem when, as we all know, it is the national anthem of the United Kingdom – of which Wales and Scotland are also constituent parts. In the English mind, are England and United Kingdom synonymous?

Why don’t the English choose their own anthem, something such as On Ilka Moor Baht’at? – Yours, etc,

KEN MAWHINNEY,

Dublin 16.