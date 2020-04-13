Tackling the housing crisis

Sir, – Ailbhe’s Murray (Letters, April 9th) makes the interesting point about the greater availability of accommodation in central Dublin as a result of the collapse in the market for short-term lets such as provided by Airbnb.

While she suggests the banning of “platforms such as Airbnb”. I would propose our Government consider a tax incentive for landlords and others with vacant properties, to rent them out long term.

If all such properties were available to those seeking accommodation, we might not have the housing crisis that dominated our news pre Covid-19. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BROWNE,

Templeogue, Dublin 16.

Sir, – Several of your columnists, Fintan O’Toole and Stephen Collins chief among them, seem to believe that the response to Covid-19 from the main political parties has been “inspirational”.

I don’t agree.

Doing what is sensible, practical and in line with established medical practice is basic common sense.

We still have a housing crisis. No inspiration is forthcoming from the current Government. I predict none will be.

Perhaps we are so used to political ineptitude that ordinary everyday cop-on starts to resemble genius? – Yours, etc,

LORCAN ROCHE,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.