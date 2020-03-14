Tackling the housing crisis

Sir, – Your report on the conference on housing held in Maynooth University made interesting reading (“Failure to solve housing crisis would see FG and FF ‘massacred’, McVerry warns”, News, March 11th). Peter McVerry focused on the possible fate of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil if they go into government and fail to tackle the housing issue. In the same article, John O’Connor, the chief executive of the Housing Agency, is reported as urging all-party agreement on a housing policy.

Neither speaker commented on the wrangling that has gone on among Dublin City councillors when it comes to making decisions that would alleviate the housing problem (“Social housing ‘could take 10 years’ if councillors block land sales”, News, March 11th).

Blame for the lack of homes must not be laid solely at the door of central government. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.