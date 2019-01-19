Tackling litter at the source

Sir, – RTÉ’s excellent programme One Day: A Year to Clean Up showed large amounts of litter in our rivers, scenic areas and roadsides, including plastic bottles and drink cans. Surely to prevent the scourge of these eyesores it would be helpful to tackle it at source: retail outlets. Most mainland European supermarkets have installed reverse vending machines with a refund of 25 cent vouchers for every plastic bottle and aluminium can recycled. – Yours, etc,

TOM RYAN,

Dublin 14.