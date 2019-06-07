Tablets in schools

Sir, – Critical thinking is not overly encouraged in schools, regardless of whether or not it is claimed that it would be better achieved through an iPad rather than a textbook. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REDMOND,

Clongriffin,

Dublin 13.

Sir, –When I was at school deep in the wilds of Wexford, my critical thinking and problem-solving faculties came to me via series of marvellous devices. These portable, random-access, read-only devices were called “books”. – Yours, etc,

DON KAVANAGH,

Auckland,

New Zealand.