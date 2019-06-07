Tablets in schools
Sir, – Critical thinking is not overly encouraged in schools, regardless of whether or not it is claimed that it would be better achieved through an iPad rather than a textbook. – Yours, etc,
MICHAEL REDMOND,
Clongriffin,
Dublin 13.
Sir, –When I was at school deep in the wilds of Wexford, my critical thinking and problem-solving faculties came to me via series of marvellous devices. These portable, random-access, read-only devices were called “books”. – Yours, etc,
DON KAVANAGH,
Auckland,
New Zealand.