Sir, – I sympathise with Barry Kennedy (Letters, May 1st) wondering why algorithms have targeted him with ads for Viagra.

Upon turning 48 last year, Google started to bombard me with “most flattering hairstyles for over 50s” or “most comfortable shoes”.

Any day now I’m expecting Dame Thora Hird and her beloved Churchill stairlift to “pop up” unexpectedly. – Yours, etc,

SAMANTHA LONG,

Dublin 12.