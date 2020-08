Sir, – Busy though he’s been, acting as a second Minister for Education and now a standby Minister for Health, may I ask when we can expect Leo Varadkar to focus on his own department with as much selfless attention and genuine concern? – Yours, etc,

JOHN STEPHENSON,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Could you confine your coverage of the Tánaiste’s musing to one day a week? – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MAGUIRE,

Dublin 8,