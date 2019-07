Sir, – Conor Pope must own a magic phone (“Gas and electricity customers not switching are losing cash”, Life, July 8th). He thinks you can phone a utility company and arrange to switch service in less than 10 minutes. Just like that!

My experience is endless minutes and hours selecting menus, queuing, holding, listening, waiting, cursing, having a coffee, cursing again and eventually hanging up. – Yours, etc,

BILLY MORGAN,

Howth, Co Dublin.