Swimming ban a disgrace

Sir, – The return of the swimming ban to some of Dublin’s most popular beaches within weeks of the last public health warning is nothing short of a disgrace (Home News, irishtimes.com, June 25th).

The fact that local people and tourists are again advised not to swim due to overflow problems caused by heavy rainfall at the Ringsend treatment plant at this time of the year should not be tolerated. Irish Water and the local authorities need to address the issue as a priority. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.