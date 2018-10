Sir, – Last Saturday’s short piece on swallows (Hirundo rustica) was, alas, accompanied by a photograph of a pair of swifts (Apus apus)! While still, no doubt, commonly referred to as swallows by the public at large, much as the grey heron is called the crane, it is important to dispel these inaccuracies at every opportunity.

J CORCORAN,

Kilkenny.