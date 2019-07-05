‘Swift’ alcohol Bill took over six years

A chara, – I’m sure Gearóid Ó Loingsigh (July 2nd) did not mean to inadvertently suggest to your readers that the minimum alcohol pricing Bill was introduced with “resolve and swiftness”.

A search of The Irish Times website would have quickly shown Mr Ó Loingsigh that it has taken over six years for this legislation to be introduced since first mooted.

It should also be noted that minimum alcohol pricing is about tackling the very cheapest alcohol among the heaviest drinkers.

Regardless of income, or the value of the home you live in, low-risk drinkers are little affected by minimum alcohol pricing. Something Mr Ó Loingsigh could have found out on Google. – Is mise,

GARETH T CLIFFORD,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.