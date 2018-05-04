Sweet uses for sugar tax money

Sir, – There has been a broad welcome for the commencement of the sugar tax in Ireland this week. However, I am disappointed that the Minister for Finance has not ring-fenced the tax yield from the sugar tax, to fund public health initiatives that would help tackle obesity. By contrast, the UK has decided to ring-fence the yield from its sugar tax. Millions of children across the UK will benefit from the UK government’s key milestone in tackling childhood obesity, as the soft drinks industry levy comes into effect. The UK levy is expected to go towards doubling the “Primary Sports Premium” and the creation of a “Healthy Pupils Capital Fund”. Here in Ireland the “healthy dots” have not been joined up. – Yours, etc,

TOM FERRIS,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.