Sweden’s risky experiment

Sir, – Your editorial “Sweden’s experiment is risky” (May 22nd) states that it has paid a heavy price in terms of deaths from Covid-19 based on comparisons with Norway and Denmark.

Interestingly no comparison was made to Ireland. As of now the Covid-19 deaths per million for Sweden is 396, Ireland is 323, while Denmark and Norway are 97 and 43 respectively. From this it would seem Ireland has paid the price both in terms of deaths and economic harm.

Introspection should begin at home, perhaps. – Yours, etc,

LIONEL BARKER,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.