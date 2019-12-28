Sweden, Ireland and climate crisis

Sir, – Seán Ó hAodha (“Climate change and politics” Letters, December 27th) says that “we have a lot to learn from the Swedes” regarding carbon dioxide emissions. We certainly do, as Sweden has 70 per cent of its land area under forestry compared to Ireland’s 11 per cent, almost bottom of the class in Europe.

With roughly twice the population of Ireland, Sweden has hydro stations on almost all of its rivers, providing 50 per cent of its electricity, as well as nine nuclear reactors providing another 45 per cent, with the remaining 5 per cent being made up of gas and renewables.

Given that our politicians and environmentalists are opposed to nuclear and conifers, and hydro possibilities are limited, that leaves us with the promise of importing nuclear-generated electricity from France when the interconnector is built in four years.

Meanwhile, our far-sighted politicians will have recourse to that lamentable solution of imposing more carbon taxes and “public service” levies which invariably hit the poorest in society hardest. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE

REYNOLDS,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I read with interest Seán Ó hAodha’s letter of December 27th, in which he praises the aspirations of our esteemed, but mysteriously assembled, Citizens’ Assembly, which managed to sit through a complete session on climate change without even mentioning nuclear power.

In his next sentence, he praises the Swedes for their efforts in achieving the lowest carbon emissions in Europe.

No doubt he’s aware that Sweden, a country blessed geographically with hydro possibilities, chooses nevertheless to generates 45 per cent of its electricity from nuclear, with the blessing of 78 per cent of its population?

Presumably we in gallant little Ireland will come up with some unique way of squaring this circle without nuclear power? – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Cloneyheigue,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Seán Ó hAodha compares us in an unfavourable light to Sweden in its low emission rates.

About 80 per cent of electricity production in Sweden comes from always available nuclear and hydroelectric power.

The rest comes predominantly from wind and other renewables, with less than 2 per cent from fossil fuels.

Furthermore, Sweden is strongly interconnected with neighbouring countries and so has instant back-up if needed.

As for Ireland, the only always available power with no emissions is our hydro, which is a mere 2 per cent of our total requirement. Ireland is essentially an isolated network with only weak external links.

To put it in perspective, Sweden’s hydro alone would supply about three times the total requirement of Ireland, they use three times as much electricity per head as we do, and pay about 20 per cent less for it.

Regrettably, Ireland committed itself to emission goals, unaware of these basic facts, which could destroy our economy.

There simply is no valid comparison between Ireland and Sweden. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN RYAN,

Chartered

Electrical

Engineer,

Borris,

Co Carlow.