Swallows and brighter days

Sir, – On a glorious sunny evening in the west, I have just watched the recently arrived swallows hoovering the sky of flying ants and midges and anything else nutritious. In their journey to Ireland, the swallows have come from red-zone countries, and crossed numerous state boundaries, they have not been vaccinated and have not observed any quarantine regulations, but all I can say is they are welcomed beyond measure to our shores. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.