Surviving without sport

Sir, – Postponing the Olympic Games was inevitable (“ Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021”, News, March 24th).

How can you win a race if the leader is less than two metres in front of you? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – Yes, I know there are more important things than sport but my heart goes out to the Olympic athletes. – Yours, etc,

CLODAGH FARRELL,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – The nearest thing to a sports broadcast we have at the moment is listening to George Hamilton on Lyric FM at the weekends. – Yours, etc,

RONAN BROWNE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.