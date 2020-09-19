Sir, – I always look forward to Joanne O’Riordan’s column, but she surpassed her own high standards with “Surf’s up at Lahinch and I’m loving the adrenaline rush” (Sport, September 17th).

She delivered a well-researched, informative piece about inclusivity for surfers with a disability while describing her own breath-taking experience on the water, such that we could all experience the adrenaline rush of surfing. I particularly loved her observation that often, the only thing limiting you is yourself and that when we achieve our goals, no matter how seemingly minor they may be, we should applaud ourselves. A lesson for us all! – Yours, etc,

