Supporting nurses and hospital staff

Sir, – For many years now I have been meaning to put pen to paper, but seeing all the nurses on strike recently in the snow has prompted me to do it now.

Our elderly mother has been attending Sligo General Hospital for many years and is currently an in-patient there. Our family and I have seen the wonderful care, dedication and attention mum is receiving and has received on every single visit from all the nurses, doctors, care assistants, caterers, porters, occupational therapists, and other staff. This care has been and is second to none, even under very difficult circumstances. I have witnessed how the nurses and doctors have dealt with demanding and extremely urgent cases in a very responsible caring and professional manner.

Well done to all these wonderful nurses and doctors who work tirelessly round the clock in looking after the sick, sometimes in stressful and hectic situations. Let us salute all these professional care workers that we cannot do without and who must be treasured. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA HEALY,

Caltragh,

Sligo.