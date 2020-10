Sir, – Thank you to the owners and staff of local takeout coffee shops, restaurants and shops for giving us a reason to put on a mask and venture out when we feel frustrated with the disruption of our lives.

It gives us a sense of normality to get a chance to chat, in a socially distant way, with others.

We won’t forget your efforts.

“Shop local” should be our new philosophy. – Yours, etc,

MAURA KELLY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.