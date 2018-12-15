Supply and confidence

Sir, – What is the continuing point of Fianna Fáil? If the 519,000 voters who cast their first-preference votes for Fianna Fáil in the last election wanted a Fine Gael-led government they would have voted accordingly.

Now the Fianna Fáil leader unilaterally pledges allegiance and support for a Fine Gael Government for yet another year with no discernible evidence of being given any effective say in policy or its implementation. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – The prevailing, supportive narrative following the announcement of the continuation of the confidence and supply arrangement seems to be based on the notion that Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil are putting aside political self-interest and acting in the interest of the nation.

This “stability” is nothing more than a cosy arrangement between two dominant parties to ensure that a neoliberal agenda controls both the Government and Opposition benches.

In the current situation, the Government is not held to account in any meaningful way for the appalling failures in housing, health, finance, justice and more.

Were Fianna Fáil truly acting in the best interest of the nation it would form a real coalition government, allowing an alternative ideology to rise on the Opposition benches.

Of course this would be enormously damaging to the electoral position of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and so cannot be countenanced – whatever the benefit to the country.

Notwithstanding the very real dangers presented by Brexit, at a time when there are record numbers of homeless children (and record levels of corporation tax receipts), that two identical parties have effectively conspired to ensure the maintenance of the status quo is not only enormously harmful but profoundly undemocratic. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN ADAM,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Well done to Micheál Martin for his patriotism, putting country before party again. Continuing the confidence and supply agreement will allow the Government to progress with support. What a contrast to our neighbours, and what a resulting shambles. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.

A chara, – As someone who regularly votes for Fine Gael, I feel it is time to acknowledge the responsible role played by Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, in agreeing to an extension to the confidence and supply agreement. He has “done the state some service”, in my view. Brexit is the most crucial issue we have faced for a generation and his pragmatic approach in the national interest should be acknowledged. – Yours, etc,

NOLLAIG Mac CANNA,

Binn Eadair,

Baile Átha Cliath 13.